Mechanicsburg’s Shane Gillis will perform one of the biggest shows of his career at the Linc

Comedian and Eagles die-hard, Shane Gillis, will take center stage at Lincoln Financial Field for a one-night-only show next summer.

Gillis will headline one of the biggest shows of his career in South Philly on July 17, 2026. More than 60,000 fans will be in attendance to see the Mechanicsburg, Pa., native crack his edgy and often controversial jokes.

He will be joined by a lineup of special guests, which will be announced at a later date. Who knows: Maybe Gillis’ good friend and country star Zach Bryan will make a surprise appearance.

“God has blessed philly baby,” Bryan wrote under Gillis’ Instagram post announcing the show.

Tickets to the show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Black Friday. Presale tickets went on sale on Wednesday.

“Lincoln Financial Field is thrilled to set the stage this summer for one of the world’s biggest entertainers in Shane Gillis,” Brian Napoli, Eagles’ senior vice president of corporate partnerships, said in a statement.

The 37-year-old stand-up has risen to stardom thanks to his brash comedic style, his long-running podcast with fellow comic Matt McCuster called Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, and his viral impersonations of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Along with donning Eagles gear at shows and interviews, the central Pennsylvania native has plenty of ties to the Philadelphia region.

Gillis graduated from West Chester University and cut his teeth in the local comedy scene by performing shows at Helium Comedy Club and other Philly venues. He was a Saturday Night Live crew member but was fired in 2016 for making homophobic and racist jokes on his podcast with McCuster.

His hit Netflix series, Tires, which is a collaboration with Philly comic and show director John McKeever, is being renewed for a third season.

His latest stand-up, “Beautiful Dogs,” was a massive success for Netflix. It ranked in the streaming service’s Top 10 in five countries and remained in the U.S. Top 10 for two weeks. His second Netflix special is currently in the works.

For tickets to his show at the Linc, visit ticketmaster.com.