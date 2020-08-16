Though “there’s definitely some digital divide happening with the portion of West Philly that we work with,” a bigger problem has been getting word out about what the theater’s doing, she said. In the past, people would have seen them rehearsing in the park or in attendance at other community events. To promote the Juneteenth project to people who didn’t follow the theater on social media, they printed placards with QR codes and hung them up around West Philly. People could point their phones at the code, and the page with the videos would come up.