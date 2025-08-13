Barrymore Awards announce 2025 nominees

The annual Barrymore Awards, which honors the best theatrical shows of the past season in the Greater Philadelphia region, announced its nominees on Tuesday night.

Pig Iron Theatre Company, whose future was uncertain after the UArts closure, produced Poor Judge, which bagged nine nominations in the musical categories. With its other production, Franklin’s Key, the company received a total of 14 nominations.

People’s Light Theatre’s Peter Panto received eight nominations including outstanding new work, and outstanding choreography/movement in a musical.

In the play categories, the Wilma Theater’s Archduke led with eight nominations each. It was nominated for outstanding overall production of a play, outstanding costume, set, and lighting design, among others.

Described as “a holiday balm for all ages” by Inquirer critic Frank Schierloh, Peter Panto (book by Jennifer Childs, who is nominated for the outstanding new work category, and directed by Bill Fennelly) was a reimagining of Peter Pan as a musical.

Wilma’s production of Pulitzer Prize-winning Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke was directed by Blanka Zizka, who cofounded the theater company and made a triumphant return after a four-year directorial hiatus. It depicts the events that precede the 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire; the event that would eventually lead to World War I.

Other productions that have received multiple nominations include the Wilma’s The Comeuppance, Jaffe St. Queer Productions’ Gay Mis, and Philadelphia Theatre Company’s Night Side Songs. They all received seven nominations each.

Awarded by Theatre Philadelphia, and named after the famed British American theatrical family, the awards were founded in 1994 by the Performing Arts League of Philadelphia.

Awarded across 21 categories — including outstanding direction, overall production, ensemble, leading performances in both plays and musicals — the Barrymore Awards are considered the foremost theater awards in the region.

Starting in 2018, the acting categories have all been gender inclusive and nominees include actors of all genders.

The 2025 award ceremony will be held Oct. 20 at Temple Performing Arts Center.

The full list of nominees is below.

Outstanding Overall Production of a Play

The Comeuppance - The Wilma Theater Glitter in the Glass - Theatre Exile Archduke - The Wilma Theater Rift, or White Lies - InterAct Theatre Company Nosejob - Lightning Rod Special Square Go - Inis Nua Theatre Company Intimate Apparel - Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Amina Robinson - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company Alex Burns - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group Morgan Green - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater Nell Bang-Jensen - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special James Ijames - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company Kathryn MacMillan - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company Matt Pfeiffer - Red, Theatre Exile

Outstanding Ensemble in a Play

The Comeuppance - The Wilma Theater Cyrano de Bergerac - Quintessence Theatre Group Intimate Apparel - Arden Theatre Company A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Quintessence Theatre Group The 39 Steps - Lantern Theater Company Nosejob - Lightning Rod Special CATO (Remixed) - Philadelphia Artists’ Collective

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play

J Hernandez - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group Brandi Porter - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company Matteo Scammell - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company Jered McLenigan - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company Jessica Johnson - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre Phillip Brown - American Moor, Lantern Theater Company Frank Jimenez - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company Jessica Money - Our Town, New Light Theatre Adam Howard - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company Karen Peakes - Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater Company Tyler Elliot - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company Owen Corey - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company Suli Holum - Archduke, The Wilma Theater Lee Thomas Cortopassi - A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Quintessence Theatre Group

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play

Kishia Nixon - Glitter in the Glass, Theatre Exile Jessica Johnson - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company Alice Yorke - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special Dax Richardson - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company Kash Goins - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company Zach Valdez - Red, Theatre Exile Janis Dardaris - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group Morgan Charéce Hall - A Raisin In The Sun, People’s Light David Pica - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company Jaime Maseda as Francisco - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater Gabriel Elmore - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company Kimberly S. Fairbanks - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company Zoe Nebraska Feldman - The Wanderers, Lantern Theater Company Tyler Elliot - It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Hedgerow Theatre Company 1

Outstanding Movement/Choreography in a Play

Ian Rose - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group J. Alex Cordaro - Archduke, The Wilma Theater Ontaria Kim Wilson & J Paul Nicholas - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company Eli Lynn - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater J. Alex Cordaro - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company Matteo Scammell - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special Yasmine Lee - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre Company

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical

Penelope - Theatre Horizon Poor Judge - Pig Iron Theatre Company Gay Mis - Jaffe St. Queer Productions Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Kyle Metzger - Drip, Inis Nua Theatre Company Eva Steinmetz - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Eric Jaffe - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions Taibi Magar - Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical

Max Gallagher - Drip, Inis Nua Theatre Company Cookie Diorio - Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre Danny Wilfred - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions Eli Lynn - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Dito van Reigersberg - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Brooke Ishibashi - Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company Rachel Camp - Penelope, Theatre Horizon Eric Jaffe - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical

Andrew Burton Kelly - Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group Hannah Truman - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre Phoebe Gavula - Grease, Media Theatre Rajeer Alford - RENT, Arden Theatre Company Sevon Askew - RENT, Arden Theatre Company Jenna Kuerzi - Grease, Media Theatre Connor McAndrews - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Livvie Hirshfield - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre

Outstanding Choreography/Movement in a Musical

Todd Underwood - Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group Melanie Cotton - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Taylor J. Mitchell - Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre Christian Ryan - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Lili St. Queer - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions Ryan Touhey - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Alex Bechtel - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Esperanza Arts Center Justin Yoder - Penelope, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical

Poor Judge - Pig Iron Theatre Company Gay Mis - Jaffe St. Queer Productions Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company Peter Panto: A Musical Panto - People’s Light

Outstanding New Work

Iraisa Ann Reilly - January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection, Simpatico Theatre 2 Eva Steinmetz & Dito van Reigersberg - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Daniel & Patrick Lazour - Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Company Jennifer Childs - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Tanaquil Márquez - Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center

Outstanding Outdoor Production

All’s Well - Shakespeare in Clark Park One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show - Theatre in the X Julius Caesar - Delaware Shakespeare As You Like It - Shakespeare in Clark Park

Outstanding Set Design

Chris Haig - The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre Company Thom Weaver - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company Matt Saunders - Archduke, The Wilma Theater April Thomson - Hold These Truths, Montgomery Theatre Anna Kiraly - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Roman Tartarowicz - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company Misha Kachman - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater

Outstanding Costume Design

Nikki DelHomme - The Hobbit, Arden Theatre Company Rebecca Kanach - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Marla Jurglanis - Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater Company Vasilija Zivanic - Archduke, The Wilma Theater Misha Kachman - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater Barbara Erin Delo - The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre Company LeVonne Lindsay - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design

Alyssandra Docherty - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company Thom Weaver - Archduke, The Wilma Theater Minjoo Kim - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater Thom Weaver - Penelope, Theatre Horizon Drew Billau - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company Maria Shaplin - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Amith Chandrashaker & Stoli Stolnack - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron

Outstanding Media Design

Mike Long - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Jorge Cousineau - Archduke, The Wilma Theater Jorge Cousineau - RENT, Arden Theatre Company David Tennent & Joshua Higgason - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Kelly Colburn & Ksenya Litvak - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater Michael Long & Kate Coots - The 39 Steps, Lantern Theater Company Damien Figueras - Topdog/Underdog, Passage Theatre Company

Outstanding Sound Design

Chris Sannino - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Christopher Colucci - Red, Theatre Exile Jordan McCree - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre Jordan McCree - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater Chris Sannino - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Michael Kiley - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater Yaim Chong Chia - Archduke, The Wilma Theater

Outstanding Original Music

Daniel & Patrick Lazour - Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Company Alex Bechtel - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light Jordan McCree - The Hobbit, Arden Theatre Company Lili St. Queer - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions Ximena Violante & Ampersan (Zindu Cano and Kevin García) - Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center Jakeya L. Sanders - Fallawayinto: Corridors of Rememory, Ninth Planet

The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight