Barrymore Awards announce 2025 nominees
The Wilma Theater, Pig Iron Company, and People's Light Theatre are among the most nominated companies.
The annual Barrymore Awards, which honors the best theatrical shows of the past season in the Greater Philadelphia region, announced its nominees on Tuesday night.
Pig Iron Theatre Company, whose future was uncertain after the UArts closure, produced Poor Judge, which bagged nine nominations in the musical categories. With its other production, Franklin’s Key, the company received a total of 14 nominations.
People’s Light Theatre’s Peter Panto received eight nominations including outstanding new work, and outstanding choreography/movement in a musical.
In the play categories, the Wilma Theater’s Archduke led with eight nominations each. It was nominated for outstanding overall production of a play, outstanding costume, set, and lighting design, among others.
Described as “a holiday balm for all ages” by Inquirer critic Frank Schierloh, Peter Panto (book by Jennifer Childs, who is nominated for the outstanding new work category, and directed by Bill Fennelly) was a reimagining of Peter Pan as a musical.
Wilma’s production of Pulitzer Prize-winning Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke was directed by Blanka Zizka, who cofounded the theater company and made a triumphant return after a four-year directorial hiatus. It depicts the events that precede the 1914 assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire; the event that would eventually lead to World War I.
Other productions that have received multiple nominations include the Wilma’s The Comeuppance, Jaffe St. Queer Productions’ Gay Mis, and Philadelphia Theatre Company’s Night Side Songs. They all received seven nominations each.
Awarded by Theatre Philadelphia, and named after the famed British American theatrical family, the awards were founded in 1994 by the Performing Arts League of Philadelphia.
Awarded across 21 categories — including outstanding direction, overall production, ensemble, leading performances in both plays and musicals — the Barrymore Awards are considered the foremost theater awards in the region.
Starting in 2018, the acting categories have all been gender inclusive and nominees include actors of all genders.
The 2025 award ceremony will be held Oct. 20 at Temple Performing Arts Center.
The full list of nominees is below.
Outstanding Overall Production of a Play
The Comeuppance - The Wilma Theater
Glitter in the Glass - Theatre Exile
Archduke - The Wilma Theater
Rift, or White Lies - InterAct Theatre Company
Nosejob - Lightning Rod Special
Square Go - Inis Nua Theatre Company
Intimate Apparel - Arden Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Amina Robinson - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company
Alex Burns - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Morgan Green - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Nell Bang-Jensen - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
James Ijames - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company
Kathryn MacMillan - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Matt Pfeiffer - Red, Theatre Exile
Outstanding Ensemble in a Play
The Comeuppance - The Wilma Theater
Cyrano de Bergerac - Quintessence Theatre Group
Intimate Apparel - Arden Theatre Company
A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Quintessence Theatre Group
The 39 Steps - Lantern Theater Company
Nosejob - Lightning Rod Special
CATO (Remixed) - Philadelphia Artists’ Collective
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play
J Hernandez - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Brandi Porter - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company
Matteo Scammell - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company
Jered McLenigan - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company
Jessica Johnson - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre
Phillip Brown - American Moor, Lantern Theater Company
Frank Jimenez - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company
Jessica Money - Our Town, New Light Theatre
Adam Howard - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company
Karen Peakes - Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater Company
Tyler Elliot - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Owen Corey - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Suli Holum - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Lee Thomas Cortopassi - A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Quintessence Theatre Group
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play
Kishia Nixon - Glitter in the Glass, Theatre Exile
Jessica Johnson - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company
Alice Yorke - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
Dax Richardson - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company
Kash Goins - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company
Zach Valdez - Red, Theatre Exile
Janis Dardaris - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
Morgan Charéce Hall - A Raisin In The Sun, People’s Light
David Pica - Intimate Apparel, Arden Theatre Company
Jaime Maseda as Francisco - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Gabriel Elmore - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company
Kimberly S. Fairbanks - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company
Zoe Nebraska Feldman - The Wanderers, Lantern Theater Company
Tyler Elliot - It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Hedgerow Theatre Company 1
Outstanding Movement/Choreography in a Play
Ian Rose - Cyrano de Bergerac, Quintessence Theatre Group
J. Alex Cordaro - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Ontaria Kim Wilson & J Paul Nicholas - Moreno, InterAct Theatre Company
Eli Lynn - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
J. Alex Cordaro - Square Go, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Matteo Scammell - Nosejob, Lightning Rod Special
Yasmine Lee - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
Penelope - Theatre Horizon
Poor Judge - Pig Iron Theatre Company
Gay Mis - Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Kyle Metzger - Drip, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Eva Steinmetz - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Eric Jaffe - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Taibi Magar - Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company
Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical
Max Gallagher - Drip, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Cookie Diorio - Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre
Danny Wilfred - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Eli Lynn - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Dito van Reigersberg - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Brooke Ishibashi - Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company
Rachel Camp - Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Eric Jaffe - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical
Andrew Burton Kelly - Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group
Hannah Truman - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Phoebe Gavula - Grease, Media Theatre
Rajeer Alford - RENT, Arden Theatre Company
Sevon Askew - RENT, Arden Theatre Company
Jenna Kuerzi - Grease, Media Theatre
Connor McAndrews - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Livvie Hirshfield - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Outstanding Choreography/Movement in a Musical
Todd Underwood - Kiss Me, Kate!, Quintessence Theatre Group
Melanie Cotton - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Taylor J. Mitchell - Kinky Boots, New Light Theatre
Christian Ryan - Legally Blonde, Media Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction
Lili St. Queer - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Ryan Touhey - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Alex Bechtel - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company Esperanza Arts Center
Justin Yoder - Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical
Poor Judge - Pig Iron Theatre Company
Gay Mis - Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company
Peter Panto: A Musical Panto - People’s Light
Outstanding New Work
Iraisa Ann Reilly - January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection, Simpatico Theatre 2
Eva Steinmetz & Dito van Reigersberg - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Daniel & Patrick Lazour - Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Company
Jennifer Childs - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Tanaquil Márquez - Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center
Outstanding Outdoor Production
All’s Well - Shakespeare in Clark Park
One Monkey Don’t Stop No Show - Theatre in the X
Julius Caesar - Delaware Shakespeare
As You Like It - Shakespeare in Clark Park
Outstanding Set Design
Chris Haig - The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre Company
Thom Weaver - August Wilson’s King Hedley II, Arden Theatre Company
Matt Saunders - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
April Thomson - Hold These Truths, Montgomery Theatre
Anna Kiraly - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron
Roman Tartarowicz - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company
Misha Kachman - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Outstanding Costume Design
Nikki DelHomme - The Hobbit, Arden Theatre Company
Rebecca Kanach - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Marla Jurglanis - Much Ado About Nothing, Lantern Theater Company
Vasilija Zivanic - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Misha Kachman - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Barbara Erin Delo - The Playboy of the Western World, Inis Nua Theatre Company
LeVonne Lindsay - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design
Alyssandra Docherty - Tuesdays with Morrie, Delaware Theatre Company
Thom Weaver - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Minjoo Kim - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Thom Weaver - Penelope, Theatre Horizon
Drew Billau - Rift, or White Lies, InterAct Theatre Company
Maria Shaplin - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Amith Chandrashaker & Stoli Stolnack - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron
Outstanding Media Design
Mike Long - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Jorge Cousineau - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Jorge Cousineau - RENT, Arden Theatre Company
David Tennent & Joshua Higgason - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron
Kelly Colburn & Ksenya Litvak - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Michael Long & Kate Coots - The 39 Steps, Lantern Theater Company
Damien Figueras - Topdog/Underdog, Passage Theatre Company
Outstanding Sound Design
Chris Sannino - Poor Judge, Pig Iron Theatre Company
Christopher Colucci - Red, Theatre Exile
Jordan McCree - The Half-God of Rainfall, The Wilma Theatre
Jordan McCree - The Comeuppance, The Wilma Theater
Chris Sannino - Franklin’s Key, Pig Iron
Michael Kiley - A Summer Day, The Wilma Theater
Yaim Chong Chia - Archduke, The Wilma Theater
Outstanding Original Music
Daniel & Patrick Lazour - Night Side Songs, Philadelphia Theatre Company
Alex Bechtel - Peter Panto: A Musical Panto, People’s Light
Jordan McCree - The Hobbit, Arden Theatre Company
Lili St. Queer - Gay Mis, Jaffe St. Queer Productions
Ximena Violante & Ampersan (Zindu Cano and Kevin García) - Nichos, Esperanza Arts Center
Jakeya L. Sanders - Fallawayinto: Corridors of Rememory, Ninth Planet
The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight
RIFT, OR WHITE LIES - InterAct Theatre Company
Young Americans - Theatre Horizon
THE DRAG - EGOPO CLASSIC THEATER
Night Side Songs - Philadelphia Theatre Company
The Half-God of Rainfall - Wilma Theater
January 6: A Celebration. A Bodega Princess Remembers Tradition, Not Insurrection - Simpatico Theatre
Glitter in the Glass - Theatre Exile
Nichos - Esperanza Arts Center
The Playboy of the Western World - Inis Nua Theatre Company