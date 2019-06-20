Cats is arguably the first of the globe-trotting “megamusicals,” a genre in which grand spectacle upstages story. Commercially ambitious, it has also been called “McTheater” by detractors, cheesy flash with no ideas. But there are no ideas in T.S. Eliot’s book, either, just fun verse for children. The show is jubilantly childlike, more playful than trivial, living joyfully and fearfully in the moment just like alley cats. For sure, it is not the only way to do musical theater. But it is a fun-loving contribution to a genre that continually reinvents itself.