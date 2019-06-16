Of course, time has a way of chipping at our memories, leaving us wondering what we found so delightful in the first place. An element of that phenomenon comes into play here. If a major complaint about Golden Age musical libretti centers on their tissue-thin plots and general incomprehensibility, the rewritten book (by playwright Ken Ludwig, of Lend Me a Tenor fame) adds little depth to a flimsy story. Jokes that were old enough to collect Social Security a quarter-century ago should now be destined for the morgue.