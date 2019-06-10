Even if little of what Metzler has to say about motherhood — and the pull of work, the value of female friendship, and the inequities of class — is new, she says it well. Simpatico’s staging stresses the play’s comic aspects over its angst-inspiring dilemmas. The production benefits, too, from strong ensemble work and the intimacy of the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake, where the audience is akin to an eavesdropping neighbor.