But back to the two real stars: the ensemble and the language. The person next to me, a Hamilton newbie, called the show “dense,” in the sheer amount of stuff coming at you at once. He also marveled at the uncanny pacing and dynamics of this show, modulating the tempo so it’s never too much. The ensemble, ever in motion, helps Hamilton and Burr and the sister tell their stories. When Angelica arrives from England to help Eliza, the ensemble cries as one, “Angelica all the way from London! Damn!” And as Hamilton begins to give in to Reynolds, the ensemble cries, “No! No! Say no to this!” They stand for our emotions; they say what the characters know but can’t say, driving home the ironies. For me the Battle of Yorktown is the utter highlight, danced breakdance-style, as the ensemble sings, “Yorktown (The World Turned Upside Down).” Seldom has there been a more definitive turning point, in war or theater.