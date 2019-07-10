Honest and direct well-suits Barger’s style, a voice so utterly distinct, especially as of July 2019, that the reader of these poems is constantly alert, entertained, pitched into fruitful perplexities. In “Chernobyl,” Annie Edson Taylor, “first to survive Niagara Falls in a barrel,” walks naked through the aisles of an abandoned hyper-acute hospital in the postapocalyptic city. (“How, you wonder,/ did she get here? Don’t ask me.”) (Plenty of humor-notes trill throughout.) Surreal, sure; slashing and bashing, oh, yes. And does it make us readers more acute, imaginations kindled, picking up more signal? Oh, yes again.