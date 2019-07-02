The great stage designer Anna Louizos again amazes, making a tight stage seem generous, and making nice use of the turntable to suggest hotel rooms, bars, and discos. The real dynamos are director John Tartaglia and choreographer Shannon Lewis. Lewis gets Broadway-energy dancing out of a talented ensemble, sustaining a sweet millennial parody and gung-ho dancing right down to the lunatic (and I mean that) finale. In the first iteration of “Mamma Mia,” faces come out of doors and around corners, tick-tocking, “my-my,” better than the movie. And no words could do justice to the wondrous, thunderous fun of a male chorus line with scuba flippers in “Lay All Your Love on Me.”