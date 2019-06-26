She started her work in 2013 and visited the area repeatedly. “I knew nothing about all the history before I came,” she says by phone from Southern California. “Most everyone was very welcoming. A few were skeptical, as they had a right to be, but when I told them my story, from there on they were very generous and giving. I told them, `I’m a playwright who has written plays about places like Detroit, where the history of the place is either unknown or has been sabotaged by people from outside who think they know the story.' When they heard that, I think from then on they were all right with me.”