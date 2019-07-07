The Tempest is a tough one to get right in terms of tone, as it shifts between grave questions of mortality, power and legacy and extended scenes of ribaldry. Shakespeare also takes his audience deep into the spirit world, as he did in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Macbeth — yet unlike those precursors, it remains questionable whether the realm of the fairies exists for playful mischief or serious mayhem. And where do you even start with Caliban, the “demi-devil” who has confounded artists and intellectuals for centuries?