This summer, we’ve been nomadic as well, rehearsing at a variety of South Philly locations indoors and out, getting to know the neighborhood around Mifflin Square Park, where people sat on their stoops, asked what we were doing, and sometimes joined in. We enjoyed scoping out the Cambodian and Mexican shops. We even walked through the set of a TV show, Dispatches From Elsewhere, during our dress rehearsal, which gave us great lighting and an appreciative audience of crew members.