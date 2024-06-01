In the grueling battle against gun violence in Philadelphia, community leader and activist Sajda “Purple” Blackwell has served on the front lines.

At age 7, she lost her brother, Ronnie Easley, who died of a gunshot wound.

In January 2023, Sideic Robinson, the son of her husband, Thomas Blackwell VI, was fatally shot in Rochester, N.Y., while leaving his job at a local Burger King.

As the owner and operator of the online radio station PQRADIO1, Blackwell realized she had a role to play in perpetuating a trigger-happy culture. Her station played music that glorified street violence. And as death tolls rose, she swore only to promote “positive music on purpose.”

While she still plays urban contemporary artists like Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and Meek Mill, Blackwell doesn’t play or promote records that glorify gun violence.

Adding to her efforts at reprogramming the minds of local listeners, Blackwell also started the West Philly-based nonprofit Blackwell Culture Alliance Inc., which looks to “build stronger communities, neighborhoods, and economies through educating, donating, and volunteering.” It organizes food distribution drives and other outreach programs.

One such program is the open mic series How Dope Are You?, which Blackwell hopes will counteract some of the pervasive pop culture messages she finds so harmful. .

Since 2021, the monthly rap battle has encouraged local rappers to spread anti-gun violence messages through their music. The competition awards Philly rappers, poets, and spoken word artists with a $1,000 prize, but there are two rules: they can’t use curse words and have to firmly address the problem of gun violence.

“We became very intentional on promoting nonviolent music, and to challenge our young people to make the music they talk about, what they want to hear, and to make it hot. People have really begun to step up to the challenge,” Blackwell said.

Inside West Philly’s Holy Apostles & the Mediator Episcopal Church, the rap battle starts with gun violence survivors and their families locking arms in a “healing circle.” After Blackwell welcomes everyone, the attendees share their experiences.

“Whether we have 50 or 100 people, we’re creating a space for nonviolent music,” Blackwell said leading up to a recent showcase. “And if you can make a song about not killing anybody, then you can come get this ‘shmoney.’”

On May 22, South Philly artist Michael “Mike J” Johnson and nearly a dozen other creators exchanged stories and caring words before setting the stage ablaze.

“It just felt like a real encouraging space,” Johnson said. “Nobody was out for each other. The dynamic was genuine, wholesome, and very supportive.”

Johnson, who was inspired to rap after hearing Nas’ “I Gave You Power” at 8 years old, admits his music isn’t always the most uplifting. Days before the competition, he worked tirelessly to craft a song he felt was up to Blackwell’s standards.

He thought about the victims and perpetrators of gun violence, and how both their lives can seemingly end with the pulling of a trigger. He came up with the song “Let’s Rise Up,” which incited a seismic chant from the crowd in attendance.

“Bro, rise up. Sis, rise up,” the audience screamed. “Bro, rise up. Sis, rise up.”

By the end, Johnson and the other performers were awarded portions of the $1,000 prize. The program — and the camaraderie that was formed among the participants — made it feel more like a family gathering than a competition. There were no losers, Johnson said.

“It’s not just West [Philly],” said Reika Safiyya, a singer-songwriter, teacher, and sustainable clothing designer based in West Philly. “When you’re in Philly long enough, you can see the different dynamics. It’s a city full of art and talent, but the resources and support isn’t always there for people to thrive and live healthy lives. What Blackwell is doing is very necessary.”

Along with reducing gun violence, Blackwell said the open mic shows local artists that positive music can still fuel success. “It perpetuates the idea that the music is not corny, and that there are artists out there who can still survive in the rap game that’s not killing anybody,” she said.

What started as a five-person crowd three years ago has bloomed into a more recognizable open-mic series and family outing with catered food and a fresh lineup of local talent.

There’s been a notable drop in gun violence in recent years. According to the Office of the Controller, there was a 20% decrease in total homicides from 2022 to 2023. And Blackwell likes to think the Blackwell Cultural Alliance played a part in the decline.

Having cared for patients impacted by gun violence, Philly pediatrician and How Dope Are You? supporter Vivek Ashok said Blackwell has inspired him to take a more active approach to advocacy. For any program to be sustainable, he said, it requires a healthy investment from community members and elected officials.

“A lot of these community initiatives, specifically run by Black and brown folks, are not adequately funded,” he said. “I think highlighting the resilience and beauty of Philly youth is critical to understanding this group. And How Dope Are You? does that.”

As the program evolves, Blackwell’s goal is to foster more relationships with local organizations and brands. She hopes the city will fully get behind her campaign for nonviolent music. “We’re here to change people’s outlook on what music can be, and for the music industry to follow suit,” she said. “This effort is boundless. There’s no limit.”