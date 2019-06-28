Busy, busy Yannick Nézet-Séguin just got busier.
The Philadelphia Orchestra music director, also the music director for the Metropolitan Opera, was just drafted to fill in for the ailing Mariss Jansons for a high-prestige late-summer tour with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra.
The four concerts, from July 30 through Aug. 4, start with two dates at the BBC Proms in London’s Royal Albert Hall and end with two at the Salzburg Festival.
Nézet-Séguin will be among friends. He has been a frequent Bavarian orchestra visitor, and his violin soloist is an old friend, Lisa Batiashvili.
The repertoire has no strangers: Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2, Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5, and Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1.
Jansons has a history of heart trouble and in recent concerts has reportedly been helped from the stage.