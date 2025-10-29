The mermaid atop East Passyunk’s Singing Fountain has a new cape and hat just in time for Halloween

The Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits have struck again, and just in time for the scariest night of the year. The group that identifies as “a slightly tipsy group of young knitters/crocheters” of all genders and skill levels are up to their seasonal shenanigans.

Atop East Passyunk’s Singing Fountain are handmade pumpkins, candy corn, and dripping blood making up the craft group’s latest “yarn bomb.” The new installation showed up at East Passyunk’s Fall Fest on Oct. 25 and will be on view through Sunday night.

The rims of all three tiers of the fountain are encircled in blood drips. The mermaid at the top of the fixture now wears a black and orange witch’s hat and matching cape. The surrounding cherubs also have crocheted outfits of their own: One is a monarch butterfly, another is a bat, and the third is a fairy.

The birds on the fountain got cozy fall makeovers, complete with skeleton, haunted house, and jack-o’-lantern patterned sweaters.

Each of the benches around the fountain has bunting with classic Halloween motifs of of bats, pumpkins, candy corn, and ghosts.

Organizer Allison Covey, who started the Philadelphia chapter of the Oxford-based international knitting group, said the Halloween-themed collection was designed over two months, with over 18 artists and crocheters taking part in the project.

“We love to see the reaction from the community. The kids love it, but we’ve received a lot of positive feedback from all ages,” Covey said. “It’s worth it to work hard on a piece of art, and overhear people talk about it and take pictures. We love bringing joy to the community, and Philly is such a great city for public art.”

The fall makeover is the latest in a string of yarn bombings the crafters have done at the East Passyunk location.

In March, the group unveiled an installation that had paid homage to Philly sports franchises, with sculptures donning Phillies, Eagles, and Flyers sweaters. In early April, when this art was vandalized, they quickly knit replacement art.

Since the group’s first installation at Cherry Street Pier last year, they have also unveiled yarn bombs in Eakins Oval and at Fitler Square.

Along with the new installation in South Philly, Covey said the group revealed a second Halloween-themed yarn bomb in Fitler Square Park, which was the site of winter holiday installations last year.

The Fitler Square fountain has also seen a decorative makeover. The animal sculptures are now dressed in sweaters.

“We really stretched ourselves out,” Covey joked.

On Sunday, the group will retrieve and store the artworks for future use.