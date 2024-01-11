Now you can buy Zahav’s hummus at Whole Foods

Can’t get a reservation? No problem. Now fans of Zahav can enjoy the restaurant’s signature hummus closer to home.

The James Beard Award-winner’s Zahav Hummus will be available at select Whole Foods Market locations throughout Pennsylvania, New York, and Boston metro areas starting Jan. 16, according to a press release.

Zahav’s version of the Middle Eastern delicacy was originally crafted by restaurateurs Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov, who made it from a locally-sourced brand of tehina, as well as chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, cumin and garlic.

The flagship dish will be sold in 10-ounce packages for $7.99 at Whole Foods locations on South Street, Pennsylvania Avenue, and in Wynnewood, Jenkintown, Cherry HIll, Nj, and others across the region.

Along with the move to supermarkets, owners Solomonov and Cook added a 56-seat patio “roofed and enclosed in cypress wood” to the restaurant in July 2023, wrote Inquirer critic Michael Klein. The outdoor space, which can be entered through a walkway labeled St. James Place between Spruce and Walnut Streets, nearly doubles Zahav’s capacity.

The Society Hill eatery was founded in 2008 by Solmonov and Cook under their business name CooknSolo. The two restaurateurs have since gone on to open Federal Donuts, K’Far, Abe Fisher, Goldie, Laser Wolf, Dizengoff, and the event space Lilah.

For more information and other locations, visit zahavfoods.com.