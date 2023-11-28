Suburban janitors march in Conshohocken to demand a better contract

Dozens of janitors for commercial office buildings marched through Conshohocken on Tuesday, demanding a better contract for over 1,400 union cleaners and other building workers in the Philadelphia suburbs. Their current contract is set to expire on December 15.

Negotiations on the new four-year contract began this month between Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 32BJ, which represents the workers, and the Building Operators Labor Relations (BOLR), which represents the workers’ employers.

“We are essential, but the salaries we earn don’t reflect our sacrifices or hard work,” said Marcelina Lemus, a janitor with 32BJ SEIU, in a statement.

The march in Conshohocken comes as 32BJ’s Center City janitors secured a new contract with improved pay and benefits last month through negotiations with BOLR. At the time, building owners were under pressure as they dealt with record high building vacancies and low occupancy, due to the prevalence of hybrid and remote work.

A proposal from the employers for the suburban janitors’ contract includes cutting starting wages for new employees by $3, reducing vacation for long-term workers, and not enough wage increases, according to a statement from the union.

Janitors currently make $16.50 an hour as a starting wage. They also get benefits including vacation and personal days, holidays, and access to legal services. In addition, full-time employees get health insurance paid for by their employer.

Daniel Brighter, BOLR president, said in a statement that BOLR “respects the collective bargaining process and remains committed, as it always has been, to working in good faith throughout the negotiation process to achieve an acceptable agreement for both parties.”

Although pay and benefits have improved since this group of suburban Philly workers first organized, inflation and the rising cost of housing have made it so that workers aren’t seeing an increase in their actual earnings, said the union in a statement.

“These hardworking men and women clean for some of the wealthiest businesses in the world,” said Daisy Cruz, Mid-Atlantic 1201 District leader in a statement. “They were essential to keeping businesses and properties safe and open during the pandemic and will be crucial as we continue to rebuild.”