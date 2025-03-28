Allied Universal Security Services plans to lay off dozens of workers in Conshohocken

Dozens of employees of Allied Universal Security Services are expected to be laid off in the coming months at one of the company’s headquarters locations, in Conshohocken.

Allied Universal, which provides security and facility services, has a workforce of roughly 770,000 employees throughout more than 100 countries.

The layoffs in Conshohocken, which will affect 72 workers at 161 Washington St., were announced in a notice from the company dated March 20, submitted to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and signed by Jennifer Daniels, vice president of human resources.

“Allied Universal is currently undergoing a restructuring of its business operations,” Daniels said in the notice. “As part of this restructuring, certain positions within the Company are being phased out.”

In a statement the company said layoffs are due to a “companywide centralization and standardization of all of our business processes, enabling the company to improve efficiency and focus on our core business.”

Layoffs are expected to affect 0.1% of the company’s workforce in North America, the statement notes.

While the company expects to eliminate 72 jobs, it is trying to find other positions for the affected workers, according to Daniels’ notice.

Roles that will be terminated include accountants, specialists in tech support, contract accounting, and payroll. Workers that will be laid off are not represented by a union, according to the layoff notice.

Employees will be terminated between May 19 and through Sept. 12, in 12 distinct waves.