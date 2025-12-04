Amazon is testing out 30-minute delivery in Philadelphia

Amazon delivery is getting faster in Philadelphia.

The online retailer is testing out a new delivery model that aims to get items to customers in 30 minutes or less. The service, which is being called Amazon Now, was announced on Dec. 1 and will be available only in areas of Philadelphia and Seattle.

“Building on our decades of delivery innovation, we’re now testing an ultrafast delivery offering of the items customers want and need most urgently in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia,” the company said in a news release.

The service seems comparable to those offered by DoorDash and Gopuff, which allow consumers to purchase food and retail items to be delivered to their homes same-day.

Customers in areas where the new program is offered will see an option in their Amazon app or webpage navigation bar for “30-Minute Delivery.”

Thousands of items are eligible for the service, according to the company, including produce, milk, eggs, diapers, and over-the-counter medicine.

Prime members will pay at least $3.99 for quick delivery, while the fee for nonmembers starts at $13.99. Customers will also incur an additional fee of $1.99 if their order is worth less than $15.

“Amazon is utilizing specialized smaller facilities designed for efficient order fulfillment, strategically placed close to where Seattle- and Philadelphia-area customers live and work,” notes the news release.

“This approach prioritizes the safety of employees picking and packing orders, reduces the distance delivery partners need to travel, and enables faster delivery times,” the company said.

Amazon’s quick delivery model has changed how consumers shop, in part setting the expectation of a quick shopping process and fast delivery — and Philadelphians are no exception.

When Amazon launched same-day delivery in 2009, Philadelphia was among the first cities elected to roll out the service. At the time, the company already offered two-day delivery on orders, which was available to Prime members for no extra cost after their $79 annual subscription. The same-day delivery service, when it was announced, cost an additional $6 per item.

Prime members today pay $14.99 a month or $139 for a year and get access to free delivery. Amazon saw an increase in Prime membership during the pandemic and has said this year that it offers over 300 million items eligible for delivery with the program compared to 1 million in 2005 when the model first got its start.

The company also continues to expand its network. In April, Amazon announced that it was investing more than $4 billion to broaden delivery in more rural parts of the country.