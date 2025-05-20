American Airlines lounges open in Philly this week, as the carrier makes in-flight changes

Good news for Philly-area American Airlines customers this week: They are getting new lounges and the return of a second drink on longer flights.

But they may soon have to say goodbye to bread and butter when traveling overseas, according to a recent report from aviation insiders.

The mixed bag — or assorted bread basket — of news came out this week in news articles and statements from the airline, which has a major hub in Philadelphia and flies more passengers out of the airport than any other carrier.

American had previously announced plans for the neighboring lounges, a Flagship Lounge and an Admirals Club, both located in Terminal A-West in the Philadelphia International Airport. On Tuesday, company executives held a ribbon-cutting for what they are calling a 25,000-square-foot “airport oasis.”

“With more than 19 million travelers passing through Philadelphia last year, our passionate team worked zealously to create a calm, comfortable sanctuary away from the terminal hustle where customers can relax, recharge and feel taken care of before their journey takes off,” Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer, said Tuesday in a statement.

American often refers to Philadelphia as its “trans-Atlantic gateway.” Recently, it has been expanding its services and adding more flights out of the city. The 19 million American passengers that passed through Philly last year exceeded the 16 million the carrier reported in 2023.

New American Airlines Lounges at PHL to feature three bars, eight shower suites

The lounges are set to officially open on Thursday, with access available to certain American Airlines members and passengers flying in premium seats. Any customers willing to spend $150 a person to visit the Flagship Lounge, or $79 to visit the Admirals Club, can also gain entry.

Together the two lounges have room for almost 400 guests. They are between gates A15 and A16, and replace the previous Admirals Club that was in Terminal A-East.

The spaces are “thoughtfully designed” and include a lounge “neighborhood” with “plush seating and a cozy fireplace” and “dining and bar neighborhoods,” according to the airline.

Between the two lounges, there are two full-service bars that feature local beers and cocktails and a self-service wine bar. There is also a kids playroom, eight “spa-style” showers, six large high-definition TVs, and four private phone rooms.

Second drink back in, bread possibly out on long American Airlines flights

American Airlines last week reversed course on a policy that reduced the number of times flight attendants offered drink service on long flights. The airline on Tuesday confirmed to The Inquirer that it reinstated a second drink service again on flights of 1,500 miles or more.

“American remains committed to further enhancing the customer experience throughout the travel journey,” the company said in a statement to TheStreet, a financial news outlet. “Starting May 14, American will reinstate a second beverage service on domestic long-haul flights (1,500+ miles) and including a premeal beverage service for select international flights departing before 9:01 p.m. local departure time.”

American Airlines declined to comment on Tuesday about reports that the airline is testing the removal of bread and butter from passenger meal trays on some international flights, due to space constraints in the galleys of new jets.

According to the industry insiders at the aviation blog Aviation A2Z, the move would not immediately impact any flights out of Philly. It would be tested on planes departing from Boston, Charlotte, and Raleigh and arriving in London, Aviation A2Z reported, and passenger feedback will be considered as the airline decides whether to implement the change on more flights.