“If CBP observes individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 who have traveled to a Level 3 country such as Italy, we will continue to work with the CDC to determine if the traveler is a possible public health risk by referring them for enhanced health screening,” an agency spokesperson said. “As of March 4, 2020, CBP had referred more than 63,000 travelers at U.S. air, land and sea ports of entry to CDC for enhanced health screening.”