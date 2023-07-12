American Airlines launches new bus program at PHL that lets some travelers skip security lines

American Airlines travelers who used to drive to Philadelphia from Atlantic City or the Lehigh Valley to catch a flight out of Philadelphia International Airport can now head to their local airport to clear security, then board a bus to PHL.

On Tuesday, American Airlines, a major employer for PHL which operates out of five of the airport’s seven terminals, officially launched its new bus service in partnership with Landline, a bus company. The program — the first of its kind in the country — will allow customers to make connections from Atlantic City or Lehigh Valley International Airports to PHL after going through security at their local airport.

“For the first time ever, passengers who have already been through screening will be able to transit between two airports on something that isn’t an airplane,” said David Sunde, CEO of Landline, at a press event at PHL on Wednesday.

Since June of last year, travelers flying American have already had the option to take a Landline bus from Atlantic City or Lehigh Valley International Airports to PHL, but the service only took them from the curb of one airport to the other. Now, travelers will go through security at their local airport, and head to a gate just as if they were waiting to board a flight, where they will be shuttled directly to their connecting gate at PHL.

Upon their return trip, travelers will make the journey from PHL to their local airport via bus as well.

Passengers will make the journey “without the stress of wondering how long the [security] lines are, whether or not there’s parking available, or where their bags are. Everything’s taken care of for you,” said Sunde.

The new system will also help TSA spread out its security efforts across different airports, unloading some of the traffic seen at PHL. Last year, a shortage of TSA workers resulted in long security lines, according to reporting from 6abc. The country has struggled to retain TSA workers who are paid less than other government workers. A new bill signed by President Joe Biden could improve payment for workers starting this month.

Customers booking tickets online from Atlantic City or Lehigh Valley International Airports will now see options to connect via a bus to Philadelphia International Airport to catch an American flight.

Thousands of travelers have already used Landline to connect to PHL since the service started operating last year, according to a news release announcing the new program. The buses seat 35 people, offer WiFi and power outlets, as well as 36 inches of legroom, according to Landline VP of revenue Nick Johnson.

But what if your bus gets stuck in traffic? Because you’re already within the American Airlines system while riding the bus, the airline is aware of your delay, and can rebook or hold your flight, said Sunde. If you made the same journey by car and got stuck in traffic, “you’d be in a tough situation.”