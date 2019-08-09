American Airlines is adding flights from Philadelphia International Airport to Casablanca, Morocco, and Reykjavik, Iceland, starting in June 2020.
Both nonstop routes will operate seasonally, with daily service to Reykjavik from June 4 to Oct. 24.
Flights from PHL to Casablanca — the airline’s first-ever route to Africa — will be in service three times a week from June 4 to Sept. 8.
American also announced Thursday that it will increase the frequency of flights on two existing routes next summer, by adding daily service to Dubrovnik, Croatia, and Berlin.