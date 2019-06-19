Her research into protective clothing for women working in labs, Wangtrakuldee said, yielded “no innovation in that market” since her accident, which took place the same year research assistant Sheharbano “Sheri” Sangji sustained second- and third-degree burns over 43 percent of her body during an organic chemistry experiment at UCLA’s Molecular Sciences Building. Sangji, 23, who was not wearing a lab coat, had been extracting from a sealed container a chemical compound that ignites quickly when exposed to air when the syringe she was using came apart and she was sprayed with the liquid. The resulting flash fire that set her clothes ablaze was fed by the synthetic sweater she wore, according to a published account. She died 18 days later.