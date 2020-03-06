Aqua Pennsylvania on Friday broke ground on an $8 million laboratory in a new addition to the Bryn Mawr headquarters of its corporate parent, Essential Utilities Inc.
The new two-story building, at 14,700 square feet, will more than double the size of the current 6,400 square-foot lab that the company has used for six decades. The new structure, which is expected to be completed in about a year, will face Elliott Avenue.
Chris Crockett, the company’s chief environmental officer, said the new laboratory was required to keep pace with advancements in testing science. The number of regulated contaminants in drinking water has increased 23 in the 1970s to 90. “In the same period, we’ve gone from measuring in parts per million to parts per trillion, a million-fold increase in detection levels,” he said in a statement.
The new lab will also help the company respond to emerging concerns about contamination from the PFAS family of chemicals in drinking water. Aqua’s current laboratory is one of two laboratories accredited in Pennsylvania to test for PFAS.
The company employs 20 microbiologists and chemists.
Essential Utilities, which traces its roots to Philadelphia Suburban Water Co., provides drinking water water and wastewater treatment services in eight states. The Bryn Mawr lab is accredited in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia, which means its test results are accepted by each state for compliance testing.
The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Essential Utilities Chief Executive Officer Chris Franklin; Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca; Pennsylvania State Sen. Daylin Leach; Montgomery County Commissioner Joseph C. Gale; Pennsylvania State Rep. Greg Vitali; and representatives from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and Lower Merion Township.