Aqua also agreed to upgrade two aging rural rural pipeline systems that Peoples inherited from a previous owner, a sticking point in the transaction. The 368-mile Goodwin and Tombaugh gathering systems collect gas from shallow wells and deliver it to about 1,700 customers. But the pipelines are old and leaky — the Goodwin system loses 82% of its gas, and the Tombaugh system can’t account for 44 percent of the gas it collects.