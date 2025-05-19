This Bucks County Big Lots is among those reopening next month

Big Lots has announced its next round of store reopenings, including 11 in Pennsylvania and one in the Philadelphia region.

The Fairless Hills location is set to reopen June 5, according to a spokesperson for Big Lots’ new owners, Variety Wholesalers. On the same day, 10 other stores are to reopen across the Commonwealth, from Pittsburgh to York.

The latest news is part of Big Lots’ “revitalization strategy,” which involves bringing back hundreds of locations, and comes after a tumultuous year for the Ohio-based company. In the fall, the discount retailer filed for bankruptcy. By December, it was winding down operations at all of its stores, including about a dozen in the Philadelphia area.

But in January, Big Lots found a buyer, coming to an agreement with Gordon Bros. Retail Partners to sell some locations to Variety Wholesalers, a North Carolina-based company that owns discount chains in the Southeastern U.S. According to the terms of the deal, Variety plans to operate between 200 and 400 Big Lots locations under the same name.

In May, the company reopened 132 stores nationwide, 13 of which were in Pennsylvania. None of those were in the Philadelphia area. Before that, Variety had resurrected nine stores in six southern states in April as part of “the first of four waves of openings.”

As of last summer, Big Lots had 73 stores in Pennsylvania, 27 in New Jersey, and five in Delaware.

A Variety Wholesalers spokesperson declined to say whether any other regional locations will be reopened in the future.