Boeing layoffs include workers in Delco and Western Pa.

Companywide layoffs at Boeing will include workers at a Ridley Park facility, as well as two locations in Fayette County in Western Pennsylvania as the company seeks to recover from financial difficulties.

The 101 workers laid off in Pennsylvania are spread among the three facilities, and their job termination will be effective Jan. 17, according to a notice filed this week with the Pennsylvania Dept. of Labor and Industry.

Advertisement

Boeing declined to provide information on how many jobs at each facility would be eliminated. “As previously announced, we are adjusting our workforce levels to align with our financial reality and a more focused set of priorities. We are committed to ensuring our employees have support during this challenging time,” the company said through a spokesperson on Tuesday.

It’s the second time this year the Ridley Park facility has seen a workforce reduction, after 69 workers there were laid off in August, according to a WARN notice.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires employers to file notice with state authorities when they lay off a large enough proportion of their workforce. The Pennsylvania layoffs are among thousands throughout the business.

In Washington state, where Boeing had 66,000 workers as of last week, the company informed the state on Monday that it had laid off 2,199 workers.

The aerospace giant announced in October that it planned to cut about 10% of its workforce, amounting to about 17,000 jobs, in the coming months as it struggles to recover from financial and regulatory troubles as well as a strike by its machinists that lasted nearly two months.

Among the layoffs so far are notices that went out last week to more than 400 members of Boeing’s professional aerospace labor union, the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, or SPEEA. The workers will remain on the payroll through mid-January.

Boeing’s unionized machinists began returning to work earlier this month following the strike.

The strike strained Boeing’s finances. But CEO Kelly Ortberg said on an October call with analysts that it did not cause the layoffs, which he described as a result of overstaffing.

Boeing, based in Arlington, Virginia, has been in financial trouble since two crashes of its 737 Max jetliner killed 346 people in 2018 and 2019. The company’s fortunes and reputation took a further hit when a panel blew off the fuselage of an Alaska Airlines plane in January.

Production rates slowed to a crawl, and the Federal Aviation Administration capped production of the 737 MAX at 38 planes per month, a threshold Boeing had yet to reach when the machinists’ strike halted assembly lines.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.