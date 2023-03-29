Some Pennsylvanians are now owed refunds for shows canceled due to COVID

Some Pennsylvanians can soon get their money back for events that were canceled in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic.

Secure Ticket Purchase LLC has agreed to refund Pennsylvanians who bought tickets on its site, boxofficeticketsales.com, for events that were canceled before Nov. 19, 2021, according to a settlement this week with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

After the pandemic struck in March 2020, causing the cancellation of concerts, sporting events, and other entertainment around the world, the company changed its refund policy, offering only “store credit” and not money back for customers, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

“Secure Ticket Purchase thought they could walk away with consumers’ hard-earned money by surreptitiously changing their refund policy in the middle of a pandemic,” Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a statement. “This settlement puts all ticket resellers on notice: If you deceive Pennsylvanians to maximize your bottom line, you will be held accountable.”

The Las Vegas-based company could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Pennsylvanians who bought tickets through this site for an event that was canceled before Nov. 19, 2021, and have not received their money back can file a consumer complaint with the attorney general’s office. This form can be filled out online. They can also email consumers@attorneygeneral.gov. Complaints must be filed by June 26.