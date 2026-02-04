Burlington plans to open another South Philadelphia location with new store format

A new Burlington Stores location is coming to South Philadelphia.

The New Jersey-based discount retailer on Monday announced plans to open a store this spring in a shopping center on South 24th Street, with discount retailers Five Below and Ross Dress for Less nearby.

Between 65 and 75 people are expected to be employed there, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Burlington got its start in 1972, opening its first store on Route 130 in Burlington Township under the name Burlington Coat Factory. Since then, it has grown to over 1,000 locations and has shed “coat factory” from its name, reflecting the larger product line it carries including apparel, shoes, and home decor.

The Fortune 500 company reported $10.6 billion in net sales in 2024.

Burlington started implementing a smaller store model in 2017. About a decade ago its stores were roughly three times larger than the 20,000-square-foot new ones.

New stores feature a “refreshed format, including wider, more organized aisles and bold signage,” according to a company press release this week. Many existing stores have been remodeled to fit this format and all sites are expected to have transitioned by the end of the year.

Burlington has been expanding in recent years. In 2023, Burlington opened its 1,000th store, and that same year, the discount retailer took over Bed Bath & Beyond locations after that company declared bankruptcy. In 2024, Burlington reported opening 100 stores.

The discount retailer has over 40 stores in Pennsylvania, including seven stores in Philadelphia and several more in the surrounding counties. Another South Philly Burlington is located at Whitman Plaza on Oregon Avenue, roughly two miles from where the new site will open.