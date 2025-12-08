Cescaphe’s 10th wedding venue is set to be this historic mansion in Northeast Philly

Glen Foerd, the historic Northeast Philadelphia estate on the Delaware River, is set to become a Cescaphe wedding venue.

The partnership is scheduled to begin in spring 2027, after the completion of a $3.5 million mansion restoration, Cescaphe announced Monday. It will mark the 10th venue in the Philadelphia wedding and event company’s portfolio.

Advertisement

“Glen Foerd is one of Philadelphia’s hidden gems” said Joe Volpe, Cescaphe’s co-founder and CEO. “It’s a place where history, beauty, nature, and romance come together — the perfect backdrop for a couple’s most meaningful day.”

» READ MORE: Cescaphe’s made-in-Philly wedding empire hosted over 750 nuptials in 2023, and has no plans to slow down

Glen Foerd, the 18-acre public park and city-owned estate, already hosts weddings and other events, but the partnership means Cescaphe will become the site’s dedicated caterer. The company also plans to build a cathedral-style reception tent on the estate’s south lawn.

Cescaphe executives said they are working with Glen Foerd executive director, Ross Mitchell, to “help preserve this unique historic site for the dual purpose of serving as a wedding venue and a cultural destination.”

The partnership will allow Glen Foerd to expand its art, culture, and environmental education programs, according to Mitchell.

The 30,000-square-foot Gilded Age mansion launched its $3.5 million preservation project in the spring. Officials said they plan to fix deteriorating porch columns; repair windows and doors; reinforce stucco, masonry, and roofing; and rebuild the cupola that once defined the estate.

The cost of restoration is partially covered by a combination of private donors and Glen Foerd’s endowment. The Glen Foerd Conservation Corp. continues to seek additional funding.

» READ MORE: A Gilded Age mansion on the Delaware River is getting a $3.5 million makeover

Citing company policy, a Cescaphe spokesperson declined to comment on the financial details of the Glen Foerd partnership, including whether Cescaphe was contributing to the restoration.

Joe Volpe and his wife, Andrea, opened the Cescaphe ballroom in Northern Liberties in 2003. In the decades since, the company has expanded across Philadelphia. Its venues include Water Works near Boathouse Row, The Lucy in Center City, and two ballrooms at the Bellevue Hotel on Broad Street.

In early 2024, Cescaphe opened The Switch House at The Battery in the former Peco plant in Fishtown. It was the company’s first venue with a hotel on-site.

This summer, Joe Volpe announced plans to expand into the winery business and open Blind Fox Vineyard in the Upper Bucks County community of Erwinna. The venue is “coming soon,” according to its website. It will not be part of Cescaphe and there are no plans to host weddings or events there.