PHL just opened a new lounge, added flights and hit a milestone

Philadelphia International Airport is launching more flight routes soon and opened a new lounge last week.

The latest additions come on the heels of PHL hitting a milestone last year. Nearly 30.9 million passengers traveled through PHL in 2024, marking the most annual travelers since 2019, airport officials announced this week.

The airport had exceeded its 2023 passenger volume by November 2024.

Of the passengers who flew through PHL last year, over 3.8 million were either arriving from or heading to an international destination — a 6.5% increase from the prior year.

“We knew going into 2024 that it would be an exciting year for PHL, with the city hosting events like WrestleMania and American Airlines launching new international service to Copenhagen, Naples, and Nice,” said airport CEO Atif Saeed. “2025 will be even more eventful.”

A new lounge

A new 20,000 square foot lounge opened at the airport between Terminals D and E on Thursday for people with the Chase Sapphire Reserve, J.P. Morgan Reserve, and the Ritz-Carlton credit card, as well as authorized users.

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by The Club includes private and shared spaces for working, a game room with arcade games and television screens, and a nursing room. Guests can also book a facial, a shower, or a pod to relax in.

A beer garden area offers customers a variety of local beers on tap, and food offerings include dishes developed by Middle Child Clubhouse.

“We have been excited for the opening of the Chase Sapphire Lounge since it was first announced, and we know that our guests will love the attention Chase Sapphire paid to celebrating Philadelphia in the design and offerings of the space,” Saeed said.

The lounge is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

More flights from Frontier

Frontier Airlines is adding two flights from Philadelphia, to Los Angeles International Airport and Texas’ Austin-Bergstrom International Airport this spring. Service will start on May 22 — daily to Los Angeles and three times a week to Austin.

“Our continued growth at PHL is a win for Philadelphia-area consumers, as we add two of the nation’s top metropolitan areas to the list of destinations they can now travel to affordably and conveniently,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design for the airlines.