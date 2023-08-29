Did the Chester County Sheriff’s Office call you? It’s probably a scam.

Chester County residents, beware: Sophisticated scammers may be calling pretending to be the sheriff’s office.

The actual Chester County Sheriff’s Office warned of the scam Monday, noting in a statement that several residents had described the scheme as “very convincing.”

Some reported that the caller ID read Chester County Sheriff’s Office, a county spokesperson said, and the caller sometimes references the name of a county judge or current or former sheriff deputies.

The scammers tell residents they have missed jury duty, a court meeting or conference, and now must send gift cards or transfer money to avoid arrest or other penalties, including loss of property, according to the county.

At least one resident has fallen victim to the scam. That person, whom the county did not identify, paid $5,000 out of fear that they’d be penalized for missing a bail conference.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said it would never call residents asking for gift cards or money transfers in exchange for missing jury duty or another court appointment. The office advises people who receive such calls to hang up.

Anyone unsure about a potential scam can call their local police department, the county said, or contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 610-344-6850.