Claire’s, mall mainstay and teen piercing go-to, plans closures in Pa. and N.J.
The company has identified more than 1,300 stores that could close, including several in the Philadelphia region.
Claire’s, the low-cost jewelry and accessory retailer, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday and notified the state of New Jersey that it plans to lay off employees.
“This decision is difficult but a necessary one,” CEO Chris Cramer said Wednesday, announcing the Chapter 11 filing.
“Increased competition, consumer spending trends and the ongoing shift away from brick-and-mortar retail, in combination with our current debt obligations and macroeconomic factors, necessitate this course of action for Claire’s and its stakeholders,” he said.
In New Jersey, the company expects to lay off 155 sales assistants, assistant managers, and managers come November, in Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, and Union Counties, according to a layoff notice filed with the state. The stated reason for layoffs was “termination of operations” at several closing stores.
A Claire’s spokesperson declined to provide additional information on store closures.
Claire’s faces roughly $500 million in debt, and the company is in active discussions with “potential strategic and financial partners” as it reviews “strategic alternatives.”
Its new bankruptcy filing is the company’s second in less than eight years. The last was in 2018, and it shed $1.9 billion in debt.
The business, which is headquartered in Illinois, has two branded lines: Claire’s, which is geared toward teens and tweens, and ICING, which is geared toward 18- to 35-year-old customers.
There are over 2,750 Claire’s stores in North America and Europe and some 190 ICING stores in North America. Many are in malls, and some are within Walmart stores.
The Claire’s brand has 46 stores in Pennsylvania and 26 in New Jersey, with several local Philadelphia-area stores, according to the company’s website.
Claire’s stores in North America “will remain open and continue to serve customers while the company continues to explore all strategic alternatives,” the company said Wednesday.
Court documents include a list of 18 Claire’s and ICING branded stores planned to close sales ending by Sept. 7. That list includes its Uniontown, Pa., and Livingston, N.J., locations.
Documents also listed more than 1,300 more stores that could close later in the bankruptcy, including several dozen in Pennsylvania.
Claire’s and ICING stores in and near Philadelphia
The Fashion District, 907 Market St., Philadelphia
Franklin Mall, 1455 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia
The Shops at Liberty Place, 1625 Chestnut St., Philadelphia
Roosevelt Mall, 2329 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia
Philadelphia Premium Outlets, 18 Light Cap Rd., Pottstown
King of Prussia Mall, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia
Main Street at Exton, 290 Main St., Exton
Plymouth Meeting Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting
Springfield Mall, 1250 Baltimore Pike, Springfield
Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne
Cumberland Mall, 3849 S. Delsea Drive, Vineland
Gloucester Premium Outlets, 100 Premium Outlet Dr., Blackwood
Moorestown Mall, 400 Route 38, Moorestown
Deptford Mall, 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford
Claire’s at Walmart, 820 Cooper St., Deptford
Cherry Hill Mall, 2000 NJ-38 Suite 514, Cherry Hill