"Why not have a company provide that equipment, service the equipment and deliver all at no charge?" asks Alex Epstein of Philadelphia-based coffee service provider A-Best Vending. "That company receiving the coffee service does not have to go to a store and worry about buying the items, picking up the items and delivering them back to the office. The time involved alone can be a half a day. Additionally, when there are breakdowns and other mechanical issues, the business will have to pay a lot of money to get it serviced." In the end, isn’t it more productive to have your employees do the actual work in your company instead of worrying about servicing the coffee machine?