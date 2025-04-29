Comcast and Aramark scrubbed DEI content amid Trump crackdown

Comcast and Aramark in recent weeks have removed content from their websites related to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, as companies in Philadelphia and across the country continue to grapple with the Trump administration’s crackdown on what it has called potentially illegal discrimination.

The two publicly traded companies also changed the job titles of key executives whose portfolios previously included overseeing DEI initiatives.

The changes at Comcast come after the Federal Communications Commission in February said it had launched an investigation into the media and telecommunications giant to ensure it is “not promoting invidious forms of discrimination.”

More broadly, President Donald Trump campaigned on winning retribution against his perceived enemies, and he and his allies have frequently attacked news coverage by outlets owned by Comcast subsidiary NBCUniversal such as MSNBC and NBC News. Comcast in November said it planned to spin off NBCUniversal’s cable networks into a separate company.

» READ MORE: Comcast gave $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee. He later called the company a ‘disgrace.’

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee, has criticized MSNBC’s coverage of the administration. “Comcast knows that federal law requires its licensed operations to serve the public interest,” Carr wrote April 16 on X. “News distortion doesn’t cut it.”

Comcast said in a statement to The Inquirer on Tuesday that in connection with the FCC’s ongoing inquiry, “we are making certain changes to reinforce our longstanding commitment to equal opportunity for all.”

‘Core value’

As recently as last week, Comcast described diversity, equity, and inclusion as “a core value of our business,” according to an archived version of its website. A since-removed page dedicated to DEI highlighted a demographic breakdown of its workforce, its commitment to “digital equity,” and diversity in its programming. The page also celebrated Comcast NBCUniversal’s score of 100 on an index that rates workplaces on policies and benefits pertinent to LGBTQ employees.

“We believe that a diverse, equitable, and inclusive company is a more innovative and successful one,” the website said.

Comcast’s website now features some of the same projects but describes them in different terms. Project UP, the company’s $1 billion initiative to connect tens of millions of people to the internet, aims to “advance digital opportunity,” the site says, scrapping the word equity.

The site also highlights the company’s efforts to “create an inclusive workplace for military teammates” and to make products accessible to people with disabilities.

In addition, Comcast’s former chief diversity officer, Dalila Wilson-Scott, has been named chief impact and inclusion officer. She remains an executive vice president.

Comcast has said it is cooperating with the FCC probe.

“For decades, our company has been built on a foundation of integrity and respect for our employees and customers,” the company said in the statement Tuesday. “Our business is stronger when we create an inclusive culture where all are welcome, differences are respected, all employees feel valued, and everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed.”

The FCC — which regulates communications by television, cable, wire, and radio — has announced investigations into other media and telecom companies’ diversity practices, including Disney and Verizon, which is seeking agency approval for its $9.6 billion purchase of Frontier.

VP of ‘global inclusion’

Shortly after taking office, Trump signed executive orders directing regulators to discourage “illegal discrimination” in the private sector, including by recommending investigations into publicly traded corporations.

Food and facilities provider Aramark initially held off making any changes and continued to highlight diversity initiatives on its website. But in recent weeks the company removed its DEI page. And Aramark’s former vice president of diversity, equity, and inclusion — Fenimore Fisher — has been named VP of global inclusion, according to his LinkedIn page. The company declined to say why it made those changes or when. One page on the company’s careers site still mentioned DEI initiatives in the workforce as of Tuesday.

In its annual report filed with securities regulators in November, Aramark said it was “vital” to align its DEI priorities with its business strategy and that “[c]ontinuing to increase diversity in executive and all levels of the leadership pipeline remains an organizational priority for the coming years.”

Debbie Albert, senior vice president for corporate affairs, said in a statement: “As a global hospitality company, welcoming everyone has always been and will always be core to our values, culture, and success.”