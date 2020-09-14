Town Sports International, the parent company of Philadelphia Sports Clubs, among others, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company said on Monday.
This does not mean Philadelphia Sports Clubs and other clubs and gyms owned by Town Sports International are closing.
The publicly traded company was saddled with heavy debt before the coronavirus pandemic shut down gyms across the country. Town Sports announced on its website that filing a voluntary Chapter 11 filing would be “the best way to properly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the long-term goal to emerge as a thriving powerhouse in the fitness industry.”
“Town Sports International is not going out of business,” it said in the announcement.
Town Sports owns 185 fitness clubs mostly in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region, according to its most recent quarterly filing, serving about 580,000 members. Five of those facilities are in Philadelphia, 99 in New York City, and 31 in Boston.
All facilities open under local coronavirus guidelines will stay open for members with regular schedules and service, according to the online announcement on the bankruptcy protection filing in the District of Delaware. Employees will also continue to receive the same pay and benefits.
“Members should not notice any changes to their fitness journeys,” the company said.