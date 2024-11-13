What to know about District Council 33, the Philly city union that may strike this week

Philadelphia’s public services could be impacted if the city’s largest union for municipal workers, AFSCME District Council 33, votes to go on strike this week.

The union represents more than 9,000 blue-collar employees, from sanitation workers to school crossing guards.

Its leadership is in a standoff with City Hall over its recently expired contract; District Council 33 wants a new, multiyear contract that includes pay increases, lucrative pension plans, and a relaxation of the city’s residency requirement for employment.

The city, in turn, offered a one-year deal with a modest raise that is largely seen as an extension of the union’s old contract.

The gridlock spurred the union to call on employees to authorize a strike, a process that began Nov. 7 and ends Wednesday.

If District Council 33’s members authorize a strike, city residents could see changes to services. Here’s a quick guide to the union and what services could be affected.

What is AFSCME DC-33?

District Council 33 is Philadelphia’s local chapter of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees union, which represents public service workers across the country.

Its membership includes employees in the city’s prisons, water department, streets and sanitation divisions, public housing authority, airport, parking department, crossing guards, among others.

Members hold a variety of roles, from correctional officers and trash collectors to staff at the Free Library and Health Department, as well as police dispatchers, water treatment plant operators, and more.

District Council 33 members typically make $40,000 to $45,000 per year, according to a union spokesperson.

What would happen if the union strikes?

A spokesperson for District Council 33 said its members would stop providing their services during a strike.

It’s tough to predict the full impact, but that could lead to safety concerns at correctional facilities, lagging 911 call response times, and trash left uncollected in residential neighborhoods.

What does the union want from the city?

District Council 33 submitted a 17-page proposal to Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s administration earlier this year pushing for a four-year contract that would expire in 2028.

The union’s previous deal, struck under former Mayor Jim Kenney, expired in July.

The new proposal asks for wage increases that would amount to an 8% raise each year of the contract‘s duration, as well as cost-of-living increases each year that correlate to the changes in the economy.

The union is also seeking compensation for staff who worked through the COVID-19 pandemic; that includes a one-time payment of $5,000 for those who worked in-person and $2,500 for hybrid staff.

Another major component calls for changes to the city’s residency requirements for employees. If successful, District Council 33 workers with more than five years of experience would be permitted to live outside of Philadelphia city limits, but still within Pennsylvania.

And the union is also asking for more holidays, including two Muslim holidays as well as Election Day, and requesting that the City designate some staff as essential workers, a status that would come with further pay increases.

The proposal also requests upgrades to the union’s health-care plan and sick leave.

What did the city offer the union?

Parker’s administration offered District Council 33 a short-term contract, similar to what they have offered the three other major municipal unions representing police officers, firefighters, and white-collar workers.

The deal comes with a one-time bonus and a 4.4% raise, which District Council 33 representatives say would amount to around $50 more per pay period.

The union is wary to enter a one-year agreement, given the possibility of an economic downturn that could affect the city’s finances and make negotiations more precarious in the future. A multiyear deal could offer more security.

While the city‘s finances are relatively strong, short-term contacts became the norm during the pandemic as Kenney’s administration navigated the ensuing financial pressures.

When will we know if the union will strike?

District Council 33’s strike authorization vote ends at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. An answer could come soon after.