Get several bids for your job. There is no hard-and-fast rule on how many to get, but, in general, the larger the job, the more bids you should get. If there are large differences between the first two or three bids, you should seek more. And get more bids when labor — not materials — constitutes a large part of the cost. All contractors pay roughly the same amount for materials, but hourly labor rates and productivity may vary substantially.