PECO and PGW promise not to turn off power for low-income households amid government shutdown

Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW) and PECO are onboarding customers into their energy assistance programs, and say they will not disconnect services to those households while the government shutdown freezes the LIHEAP program.

State Rep. Jordan Harris (D., Philadelphia) announced the PGW and PECO assistance partnership Thursday, urging residents to reach out to their local energy providers.

Funding for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the federal program that helps low-income households heat their homes, is not being distributed and annual applications are being delayed until at least Dec. 3, as the federal government shutdown continues to halt many federal services, including SNAP benefits. If the government shutdown continues, the Department of Human Services (DHS) will have to reassess the opening date for applications.

The program was originally scheduled to open Nov. 3, which in the last two years has delivered more than $200 million of assistance to Pennsylvanian households in need during the cold winter months, especially for older adults and low-income families.

Beginning Nov. 1, PGW and PECO will assist eligible customers in enrolling in their established assistance programs, like PGW’s Customer Responsibility Program (CRP) and PECO’s Customer Assistance Program (CAP) and Customer Relief Fund (CRF). They will also suspend any service disconnections for residential customers who are enrolled in these programs.

Around 300,000 Pennsylvanians use LIHEAP to offset energy costs in the winter, according to DHS.

“The federal government shutdown is putting thousands of Pennsylvania families at risk of extreme hunger and the inability to keep their homes warm and running,” Harris said. “I appreciate both PGW and PECO, and their leadership, for stepping up in this moment and taking meaningful action to keep vulnerable households connected to essential services.”

How to get help from PGW and PECO during the government shutdown

During the government shutdown and delay of LIHEAP, PGW and PECO customers can apply for help through their energy provider.

PGW

Customers can enroll in the CRP program by calling 215-235-1000 or visiting pgworks.com/customer-care/crp.

PECO

Customers can enroll in the CAP program by visiting peco.com/my-account/customer-support/assistance-programs/cap-rate. Customers can apply for the CRF at peco.com/my-account/customer-support/assistance-programs/customer-relief-fund.

Need help with enrolling in utility assistance programs or connecting with an energy provider? Harris advised residents to contact their local representative. Find yours using the “Find My Legislator” tool at www.palegis.us/find-my-legislator.