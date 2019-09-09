The court ordered the Public Utility Commission to dismiss a complaint filed by Sen. Andrew E. Dinniman, a Democrat who has battled Sunoco Pipeline LP over its 350-mile pipeline project, which weaves its way through densely developed parts of his district. In an opinion by President Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt, the three-judge panel ruled that Dinniman lacked both personal and legislative standing to challenge the project, and ordered the PUC to dissolve an interim emergency injunction blocking construction of parts of the pipeline.