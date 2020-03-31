“The many years of effort ... underscore our confidence in the rule of law while the Supreme Court’s decision underlines the importance and significance of safe, well respected, understood and applied marine navigation practices, which have, for decades, safeguarded human life at sea, the protection and preservation of the marine environment as well as property,” the ship’s owner, Frescati, said in a statement released by Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads, its Philadelphia law firm.