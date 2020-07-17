The Philadelphia Redevelopment Authority has approved the sale of the Engine 29 firehouse in the city’s Ludlow section for development as part of a proposed 29-unit apartment project.
The agency voted last week to sell the city-owned firehouse at 1221 N. 4th St., north of Girard Avenue, for $1.6 million to a company affiliated with developer Jeffrey Tubbs, whose plan for the property was selected from among a field of four bids. The deal must also be approved by City Council.
While details of the project are still being refined, Tubbs said the proposal involves the restoration of the Engine 29 firehouse and the construction of a new five-story building on a lot to the rear of the parcel “with shared use of an outdoor terrace, a nearly fully covered green roof and solar installation.“
Tubbs’ team will also offer mentoring and apprenticeship programs, local hiring initiatives, and other community benefits as part of the property’s redevelopment, he said.
Tubbs also helps lead the Make the World Better Foundation, a nonprofit co-founded by former NFL player Connor Barwin. The group’s projects have included the renovation of the Waterloo Playground in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood to the north of the firehouse.
The 127-year-old Engine 29 building was vacated in 1979 when fire crews moved to a more modern station built on Girard Avenue. The historic engine house was afterwards used by the Department of Public Property to store city records.