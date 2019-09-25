Exelon moved about a decade ago to divest much of its fossil-fuel power-generation, and to concentrate on carbon-free nuclear. But the Chicago-based company’s efforts to push public policies that favor zero-carbon generation have been mixed: It was unable to persuade the federal government to embrace a tax on carbon; and on Friday it prematurely retired its Three Mile Island nuclear power plant near Harrisburg after failing to convince Pennsylvania policy makers to approve a rescue for the state’s nuclear fleet.