Eight Philly-area companies made this year’s Fortune 500 list

Eight Philadelphia-area companies made this year’s Fortune 500 list, which ranks the country’s largest businesses by revenue.

For the 13th straight year, Walmart topped the list, with the Arkansas-based company reporting about $681 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2024. Amazon, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, and CVS Health rounded out the top five.

The local companies, in order of their ranking, were:

Other than Aramark, all of the local companies on the list, released Tuesday, saw at least a slight revenue increase compared to the prior year, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Other Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware companies in the top 500 include the New Brunswick-based pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, ranked no. 48 with about $88.8 billion in revenue; Pittsburgh-based PNC Bank, which came in at no. 131 with $34.4 billion in revenue; and the Wilmington-based chemical company DuPont, which came in at no. 339 with about $12.4 billion in revenue.

Not surprisingly, Rite Aid fell off the Fortune 500 list. Last month, the Navy Yard-based pharmacy chain filed for its second bankruptcy in two years and announced plans to close all stores starting this month. Rite Aid came in at no. 171 on last year’s list with about $24.1 billion in revenue.

The King of Prussia-based utility company UGI also fell out of the top 500, after ranking no. 434 last year with $8.9 billion in revenue.

While U.S. consumers have been feeling increasingly pessimistic about their finances, this year’s Fortune 500 companies made more money than ever. In all, they brought in $19.9 trillion in revenue in 2024, an increase of 6% from the previous year and a number that represents two-thirds of the U.S. GDP. Together they employ 31 million people worldwide.

“The Fortune 500 is a literal road map to the rise and fall of markets, a reliable playbook of the world’s most important regions, services, and products, and an indispensable roster of those companies’ dynamic leaders,” Fortune CEO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya said in a statement.