American Airlines is launching free Wi-Fi on flights. Here’s how to access it.

Wi-Fi is coming for the skies.

American Airlines, the largest carrier out of Philadelphia International Airport, is bringing free Wi-Fi to its fleet for members of its rewards program. The service is sponsored by AT&T and launches this month, the airline announced Tuesday.

Advertisement

“Free high-speed Wi-Fi isn’t just a perk — it’s essential for today’s travelers,” said Heather Garboden, American’s chief customer officer. “Once roll out is completed, every AAdvantage member can stay connected, stream, and share almost anywhere their journey takes them for free.”

American is not the first PHL airline to tout free onboard Wi-Fi for travelers with reward memberships. Southwest Airlines started doing so last year through a partnership with T-Mobile, and Delta announced a similar offering in 2023. United offers Wi-Fi to rewards members on some planes, provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink, and announced in October that it plans to install the service on several more aircrafts.

American Airlines estimates that by early spring, free Wi-Fi will be available on “nearly every” one of its flights.

Travelers need an AAdvantage account, which is free to join, to access the free Wi-Fi. The membership also allows customers to earn points and miles toward flights. Onboard, travelers must log in at aainflight.com and select the “Free Wi-Fi” option.

Previously, all passengers using Wi-Fi had to pay for a pass or subscription. Non AAdvantage members can still do so, said company spokesperson Bri Harper.

Philadelphia International Airport is a hub for American Airlines, PHL’s largest airline by passenger volume, which carried nearly 20 million passengers through the airport in 2024. That’s more than five times the second largest carrier, Frontier.

The airline was among the top ten largest employers in Philadelphia in 2025.