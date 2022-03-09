Fuel prices in the Philadelphia area increased about a nickel a gallon Wednesday to a new record following President Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that the United States would impose a ban on Russian energy imports as punishment for its Ukraine invasion.

The average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Southeastern Pennsylvania settled at $4.45 a gallon on Tuesday, up 5 cents from Tuesday and Monday and up 60 cents from a week ago, according to AAA. In South Jersey, the average price was $4.29 a gallon, up 5 cents from the day before and up 66 cents for the week.

The pump prices are a record for the Philadelphia area, where the previous high was $4.16 in June 2008. Adjusted for inflation, the 2008 price would be $5.32 today.

The national average price of fuel Wednesday was $4.25 a gallon, according to AAA. New Jersey statewide average is $4.33. Pennsylvania is $4.39, according to AAA.

Diesel prices in Pennsylvania are now $5.27, up 93 cents or 21% in a week, according to AAA. The national average for diesel is $4.88 a gallon. Diesel prices have a direct impact on shippers, whose trucks deliver most of the nation’s commodities to market, so the price increases inevitably will be passed along to consumers in the form of higher prices.

Biden warned consumers on Tuesday that prices were certain to continue rising in response to a U.S. ban on imports of Russian petroleum and gas, the latest sanctions punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The price of a barrel of crude oil was set to open Wednesday at about $120 for a barrel of benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude. The price was $89 a month ago. Crude oil is the primary raw material of gasoline and diesel.