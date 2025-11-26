Trail project planned near King of Prussia Mall gets new funding

A trail planned in Montgomery County is getting new funding to take the project to the next step.

The “Gulph Road Connector,” as it’s currently called, is slated to connect to the Chester Valley Trail near the King of Prussia Mall, cross through Valley Forge National Historical Park, and link with the Schuylkill River Trail when completed.

The project was recently awarded a three-year $326,900 grant from the William Penn Foundation, which will begin in January, said Eric Goldstein, president and CEO of the King of Prussia District, which is leading the project. The official name of the trail has not been determined.

The influx of funds is slated for education, advocacy and marketing, said Goldstein, who noted that the foundation is supporting “efforts to build a coalition of advocates” for the trail. The money will not be used for design or construction.

Segments of the planned 2.8-mile trail connector are in stages of design and construction, with some already built, said Goldstein.

“What we’re trying to do is ultimately fill in the blanks to make the 2.8-mile section complete,” he said.

Goldstein said the new funds will allow the King of Prussia District to work with different partners along the trail. The aim is to build a coalition and raise awareness of the proposed trail, which will hopefully lead to more grant money down the line for design and construction, he said.

The new funding is “the impetus for this trail to start moving toward completion,” said Molly Duffy, executive director of the Valley Forge Park Alliance, a partner organization in the trail’s development.

There is no estimate yet for the total cost of the project, Goldstein said.

The project is part of the Circuit Trails, a regional network that aims to have more than 850 miles of trails through nine counties. Once built out, Goldstein expects that the trail will be managed by multiple entities, depending on the section.

He hopes to be able to complete the trail in the next 10 years.

Some parts of the trail are “enormously complex,” he noted, adding that pedestrian bridges over sections of highway would require complex engineering and be costly — which requires raising funds.

While the trail is expected to be used for recreation, it could also be an option for commuting to work.

“The second audience of this proposed trail network is employees that work in Upper Merion Township that are seeking alternative modes of transportation to get to and from work,” he said.

The trail also could make Valley Forge National Historical Park more accessible by ways other than driving, Duffy said.

“We want people to be able to get here,” Duffy said. “Knowing where this is — in this super densely populated suburban area — we know that there’s this missing link, really, between these two major trails that once built will literally connect thousands and thousands of people who live in the area, work in the area, are visiting the area.”