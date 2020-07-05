Wiedemann also thinks the restrictions will uniquely affect immigrant families, too. He described one client who started working for a company in the U.S. earlier this year with an approved visa. “The plan was that his family members would come over in the summer, so that the children could start school here in the fall,” Wiedemann said. “Now, these family members are all stuck in their home country.” The only options are for the father to give up his job and return home, or continue working alone in the U.S., hoping that his family will be granted an exception.