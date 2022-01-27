Each Pennsylvania county is expected to receive part of a $1 billion settlement for drug treatment and prevention, in a deal with four companies negotiated by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other state attorneys general.

Despite criticism of the settlement, Philadelphia joined the agreement just ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday and will receive at least $186 million out of the deal.

Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner had argued the settlement from the companies was too low and the 18-year payout schedule too long. But the city ultimately agreed to take part, while Krasner opted not to do so, and will keep pursuing a lawsuit.

Counties are slated to receive funding as soon as April.

Here’s the estimated amount of money that each Pennsylvania county will receive from the settlement, according to Shapiro’s office:

County Payout Adams County $3.4M Allegheny County $90.1M Armstrong County $4.7M Beaver County $10.2M Bedford County $1.7M Berks County $13.1M Blair County $5.6M Bradford County $2M Bucks County $45.5M Butler County $9.5M Cambria County $12.1M Cameron County $1M Carbon County $5M* Centre County $1.7M Chester County $19.7M Clarion County $1.3M Clearfield County $2.6M Clinton County $1.3M Columbia County $2.7M Crawford County $4.6M Cumberland County $9.4M Dauphin County $11.6M Delaware County $48.7M* Elk County $1.1M Erie County $16.3M Fayette County $10.4M Forest County $1M Franklin County $4.7M Fulton County $1M Greene County $1.7M Huntingdon County $1.6M Indiana County $5.3M Jefferson County $1.3M Juniata County $1M Lackawanna County $11.4M Lancaster County $15.8M Lawrence County $7.5M Lebanon County $4.2M Lehigh County $17.6M Luzerne County $25.4M Lycoming County $5.4M McKean County $1M Mercer County $7.4M Mifflin County $1.2M Monroe County $7.1M Montgomery County $35.1M Montour County $1M Northampton County $12.2M Northumberland County $4.7M Perry County $1.6M Philadelphia County $186M Pike County $2.4M Potter County $1M Schuylkill County $7.9M Snyder County $1M Somerset County $2.9M Sullivan County $1M Susquehanna County $1.1M Tioga County $1.3M Union County $1M Venango County $2.3M Warren County $1M Washington County $13M Wayne County $2.2M Westmoreland County $25.2M Wyoming County $1.7M York County $21.5M

*Denotes counties that will receive an additional share of a $30 million pool for their work on opioid litigation. The three counties receiving a portion of that funding are Carbon, Delaware, and Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s portion of $13 million is already incorporated into its final total of $186 million listed above.