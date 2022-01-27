Each Pennsylvania county is expected to receive part of a $1 billion settlement for drug treatment and prevention, in a deal with four companies negotiated by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and other state attorneys general.
Despite criticism of the settlement, Philadelphia joined the agreement just ahead of a midnight deadline on Wednesday and will receive at least $186 million out of the deal.
Mayor Jim Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner had argued the settlement from the companies was too low and the 18-year payout schedule too long. But the city ultimately agreed to take part, while Krasner opted not to do so, and will keep pursuing a lawsuit.
Counties are slated to receive funding as soon as April.
Here’s the estimated amount of money that each Pennsylvania county will receive from the settlement, according to Shapiro’s office:
*Denotes counties that will receive an additional share of a $30 million pool for their work on opioid litigation. The three counties receiving a portion of that funding are Carbon, Delaware, and Philadelphia. Philadelphia’s portion of $13 million is already incorporated into its final total of $186 million listed above.